Fashion brands and retailers have accelerated their sustainability efforts in 2021—and experts expect them to escalate these initiatives in the years to come, thanks to increased government pressure. A new Edited report found that the government’s growing involvement in fashion’s environmental impact is helping to push companies in the right direction. Both the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held in Glasgow in November, as well as the recent UN climate change report, pointed to carbon reduction as a top priority for the industry, according to the retail analytics firm. New legislation and penalties for fashion businesses could be implemented...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO