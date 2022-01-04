ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany’s Studio Babelsberg Acquired By Real Estate Group TPG – Global Bulletin

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Studio Babelsberg , the historic German studio that recently hosted “ The Matrix Resurrections ” production, has been acquired by TPG Real Estate Partners .

The company, which is part of global alternative asset firm TPG, first revealed plans to acquire a stake in the studio in September via TREP’s acquisition of Babelsberg’s main shareholder, Filmbetriebe Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB), which was controlled by Carl L. Woebcken and Christoph Fisser. As part of that deal, FBB launched a public tender offer to acquire a majority of the shares in Studio Babelsberg, which went through in October.

All closing conditions of the transaction have now been fulfilled, the companies have said, with Woebcken and Fisser continuing to hold a minority stake in the studio.

Studio Babelsberg now sits within TREP’s global studio platform, Cinespace Studios , which is the second largest sound stage operator in North America and, with Babelsberg in the fold, will now operate 90 stages. However, the German studio will continue to operate as an independent brand.

Founded in 1911, Babelsberg is one of the most prominent European film studios, and has hosted such productions as “Inglourious Basterds,” “V For Vendetta” and “Bridge of Spies.”

Michael Abel, partner at TREP, said: “Across the globe, Studio Babelsberg is known for its quality and as a symbol of Berlin’s and Brandenburg’s creative culture. With Studio Babelsberg, we saw an opportunity to invest behind a leading studio facility that is well positioned to benefit from secular growth trends in media and content consumption. We support the company’s strategy and direction and look forward to growing the business.”

Woebcken and Fisser added: “We are excited to announce a successful completion of the transaction, and to welcome TREP as Studio Babelsberg’s new partner. The team values our rich history and brings significant insight and business building capabilities to Studio Babelsberg’s next chapter. We look forward to working together to further solidify our position as Europe’s premier studio.”

CONTENT DEAL

Entertainment One and Nordic Entertainment Group have revealed a multi-year agreement that will bring more than 700 hours of new and library content to the latter’s services in the Nordic and Baltic regions, Poland and the Netherlands. Content included in the deal includes “The Newsreader,” “Family Law,” “Moonshine,” “Private Eyes,” “Hell on Wheels,” “Saving Hope,” “Cardinal,” “Into the Badlands,” “Mary Kills People,” “Burden of Truth,” “Bitten,” “Ransom,” “Haven,” “Rookie Blue, “Deputy” and “Between Two Worlds.”

The deal was brokered by Suzanne Flowerday-Nilson , sales manager for eOne.

RELEASE

“Signal: The Movie,” a feature film based on a hit Japanese TV series and boasting a theme tune by Korea’s BTS , will get a digital and home entertainment release in North America in March. The release (as “Signal: The Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit”) is handled by Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory . The film, directed by Hashimoto Hajime (“Detective in the Bar,” “Aibou: The Movie IV”), involves two detectives, one from the past, one from the present, teaming up to explain the death of a high-ranking official in a car crash that might in fact be a case of police corruption. The film had its theatrical release in Japan in April 2021 through Toho. – Patrick Frater

VIRTUAL STUDIO

Korean games publisher Nexon has injected $12.6 million (KRW15 billion) into YNC&S , a virtual studio project that is a joint venture currently controlled by K-pop agency YG Entertainment , internet firm Naver , facial simulation player WYSIWYG Studios and extended reality tech firm NP . YNC&S aims to build two virtual production studios and three very large sound stages at the Rhythm City complex in Gyeonggi Province, near Seoul. The venture is expected to cost KRW250 billion ($208 million) and, on completion, will supply programming to streaming platforms and produce multimedia content for the metaverse. – Patrick Frater

ROUNDTABLE

Games designer Robin Hunicke , CEO of indie game studio Funomena , will deliver the keynote at the first OKRE Development Rooms event of 2022, on Jan. 26. The OKRE Development Rooms is a program of roundtables dedicated to developing new ideas and perspectives based in academic research and lived experience of creatives in the audiovisual industries organized by charity outfit Opening Knowledge Across Research and Entertainment (OKRE).

Meanwhile, former BBC executive Aradhna Tayal has joined OKRE as director of the OKRE Summit, a flagship event planned for summer 2022, which will bring together people from across the entertainment, research and social impact sectors.

Variety

‘Masked Singer U.K.’ Producer Argonon Group Unveils Company Rebrand, Growth Strategy

Argonon Group, the parent company behind “The Masked Singer U.K.” has unveiled a company re-brand and new strategy for growth. With offices in London, LA, New York, Glasgow and Liverpool, Argonon owns Scottish indie production company Bandicoot, which makes the U.K. version of “The Masked Singer” as well as “The Masked Dancer.” The company celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2021. Argonon’s revamped logo, which is accompanied by the new strapline “The world watches,” features the company’s name in stripped-back font with the central “o” enlarged or replaced by the image of an eye. It was first broadcast on Jan. 1 during “The Masked...
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Acquisition The Roald Dahl Story Company Posts $36.7 Million Revenue

Netflix has found a golden ticket in its recent acquisition of The Roald Dahl Story Company, the body that monetizes late “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” author Roald Dahl’s intellectual property. TRDSC’s latest set of accounts are for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020 — nine months before the company was acquired by Netflix. The accounts, which were filed with Companies House on Dec. 2, show a turnover of £27.09 million ($36.7 million), up by almost £1.5 million ($2 million) over the previous year. “The company exceeded the directors’ expectations in the year ended 31 December 2020, with revenue 13.2% ahead of...
BUSINESS
Variety

Comscore Vies With Nielsen With Launch of New Cross-Screen Measurement Effort

Comscore, a longtime rival to Nielsen in the business of measuring media audiences, is vowing to keep pace as advertisers seek new ways of counting viewers who watch their favorite shows in a dizzying array of new formats. Comscore said it would launch “Comscore Everywhere,” a measurement product that aims to count unduplicated audiences across various media and screens. The company, which expects to add new phases to the product throughout 2022, does so as Nielsen is working on a similar initiative, all part of a large-scale move by the media and advertising industries to use new technology to tabulate audience...
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Germany’s Atlas Air Service Acquires Swiss MRO AAL

Atlas Air Service has acquired Swiss-based AAL, a business aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operation. The deal, concluded at the turn of the new year, sees the Altenrhein, Switzerland-based AAL added to Ganderkesee, Germany-based Atlas’s existing MRO, continuous airworthiness... Subscription Required. Germany’s Atlas Air Service Acquires Swiss MRO...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Deadline

Russo Bros.’ AGBO Sells 38% Stake To Video Game Firm Nexon For $400M In Embrace Of Virtual Worlds

AGBO, the production entity founded in 2017 by filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo along with Mike Larocca, has sold a large minority stake to video game maker Nexon for $400 million. Nexon, an Asia-based company whose nascent LA-based film and TV division is run by Disney alum Nick van Dyk, has also committed to invest another $100 million in the first half of 2022 if asked by AGBO. The transaction gives Nexon a 38% position, making it the largest shareholder in AGBO, which is now valued at $1.1 billion. Nexon will also gain two board seats, for van Dyk and Tim...
BUSINESS
Deadline

AMC Networks Acquires Anime Specialist Sentai Holdings

AMC Networks has acquires Houston-based Sentai Holdings, which supplies anime content and merchandise and also operates the Hidive direct-to-consumer streaming service. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction encompasses all of the member interests from Cool Japan Fund, a public-private Japanese investment fund. Under interim CEO Matt Blank, AMC Networks is continuing to purse a niche streaming strategy. The company expects to to have 20 million to 25 million total subscribers across its portfolio of targeted offerings, among them Sundance Now, Acorn TV and Shudder, by 2025. By then, the company says, most of its revenue will come from streaming as...
BUSINESS
Variety

WME Books’ International Rights Team on New Global Strategy, Red-Hot Demand for Screen Adaptations (EXCLUSIVE)

As global appetite for books and their screen adaptations boom in COVID times, WME Books is strengthening its international rights unit. The agency’s books department has appointed New York-based Laura Bonner (pictured, left) and Matilda Forbes Watson (right) as partners, with the latter also named head of the U.K. books office out of London. Together with longtime executive Tracy Fisher (center), who is based in New York, the trio comprise the books division’s international rights unit, which works closely with a separate literary packaging arm that adapts books for TV and film. Closing more than 1,000 international publishing deals in 2021 alone...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Sony Corp. Shops for IP and DTC Assets With ‘Kando’ Spirit

For more than 30 years, Sony Corp. has faced speculation about its long-term commitment to entertainment. But under the leadership of chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida, the company has been in entertainment-acquisition mode, notably with its $1.2 billion purchase of anime streaming platform Crunchyroll in August and the takeover of India’s Zee Entertainment last month. The hunt for assets to build up Sony’s IP vault, content production capabilities and niche direct-to-consumer offerings will only continue. “Entertainment is Sony’s DNA,” Yoshida told Variety in a lengthy virtual interview in mid-December from Sony’s headquarters as he sat in front of a large framed poster for...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Colombian Real Estate Platform Allows Users to Acquire Property With Bitcoin

A Colombian real estate platform is now allowing users to purchase properties with Bitcoin. The platform, called La Haus, is promoting bitcoin payments for a new real estate project in Santa Marta, called Natura City. This is an expansion of the platform, which has already established such a service in Mexico.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Europa Capital’s value-add fund and DeA Capital Real Estate France acquire retrofit office opportunity in Paris

Europa Capital has acquired, in partnership with DeA Capital Real Estate France, a landmark post-war, 3,200 square-meter (34,445-square-foot) office building in Paris, from S2FIT1, the office and industrial property manager of the SNCF group. The acquisition has been completed on behalf of Europa Capital’s latest value-add fund, Europa Fund VI.
BUSINESS
Variety

Penske Media Corporation Acquires Cannes Film Festival’s American Pavilion

The American Pavilion, a communications, hospitality and media center at the Cannes Film Festival, has been acquired by Variety’s parent company Penske Media Corporation. The American Pavilion was founded in 1989 by Julie Sisk, who will continue to serve as director of the center. Over the years, the hub has offered a membership that includes access to a complimentary Wi-Fi cafe, the Roger Ebert Conference Center, copies to print publications and various events and parties. Additionally, the Pavilion has produced student programs, an emerging filmmaker showcase and a professional development program. PMC, in conjunction with its different brands, plans to grow the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

BuzzFeed Names Complex’s Christian Baesler as COO

BuzzFeed has tapped Christian Baesler, the CEO of Complex Networks, to become the newly public company’s chief operating officer. Baesler, based in New York, will still remain CEO of Complex Networks as he joins BuzzFeed’s executive team, reporting up to BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Prior to leading Complex, Baesler spent a decade at Bauer Media Group, rising in the ranks to oversee the company’s digital business in the U.S. and U.K. “I’m thrilled to bring Christian’s strong track record of leadership and results to our whole business and to my leadership team at such a pivotal and exciting time for the company,” Peretti...
BUSINESS
Variety

WarnerMedia Taps Comscore, iSpot.TV and VideoAmp in Audience-Measurement Bid

WarnerMedia is the latest traditional media company to put together a non-traditional way to measure video audiences. The owner of CNN, TNT and HBO said it has tapped Comscore, iSpot.TV and VideoAmp to help build a new suite of technologies that will help count viewers across linear, digital and connected television. In doing so, the company is the latest in a small parade of media outlets working to propose alternatives to Nielsen, the measurement company whose TV ratings have long been the bedrock of deals for advertising support for TV shows. WarnerMedia said in November it was planning such a move.  “I...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dalip Sethi Promoted to Partner at Rain Management

Rain Management Group has promoted Dalip Sethi to partner of the Los Angeles-based management and production company. Sethi joined RMG in 2009 as an assistant and was promoted to the role of manager in 2012, representing writers, filmmakers, producer-directors and showrunners. His promotion represents the first for a homegrown exec at the management group. Sethi joins RMG as Hollywood faces evolving film and TV distribution models, a new round of megamergers amid continuing industry consolidation, the increasing dominance of streaming platforms looking to meet a growing consumer appetite for content and the impact of the pandemic on physical production. Sethi’s film and TV...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Global Box Office Hit $21.4 Billion in 2021, Says Analyst

Global cinema box office reached $21.4 billion in 2021, according to calculations by researcher Gower Street Analytics. Powered by a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” surge in the last month, the annual total is a 78% gain on 2020. But last year’s cumulative was less than half of the $41.3 billion average of the three pre-pandemic years 2017-2019. Gower Street estimates that the Asia-Pacific region accounted for $11.3 billion of the total. Within that figure, China accounted for $7.4 billion, confirming its position as the largest single box office territory for the second consecutive year. The North American (aka “domestic”) market weighed in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

AMC Networks Acquires ‘Made in Abyss’ Distributor Sentai and Anime Streamer HIDIVE

AMC Networks has acquired Cool Japan Fund’s anime content distributor Sentai and its assets, including niche subscription streaming service HIDIVE. Sentai’s anime-centric direct-to-consumer platform will join AMC Networks’ lineup of targeted streaming services, which includes AMC Plus, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. Those digital offerings are in addition to the company’s linear channels AMC, BBC America (a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. Per AMC Networks, “With strong industry relationships and access to key content creators in Japan, Sentai distributes and curates one of the anime industry’s most diverse libraries of top trending and classic...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Disney Plus Asian Production Slate Expands With Chinese and Korean Series and ‘Anita’ Adaptation

A series adaptation of recently-released feature film “Anita,” a biopic of the actor and Cantopop singing star Anita Mui, heads an expanded slate of East Asian content that will join the Disney Plus streaming service over the next year. Disney Plus has been gradually rolling out its operations across Asia and in October unveiled a roster of Asian films and series. Its recent uploads include controversial Korean series “Snowdrop,” “Blackpink: The Movie,” and Korean series “Outrun by Running Man” and Japanese show “Tokyo MER” in several territories. Directed by Longman Leung, “Anita (Director’s Cut)” will comprise five episodes of 45 minutes...
TV & VIDEOS
freightwaves.com

CBRE Investment snaps up $4.9B global logistics real estate portfolio

In one of the largest industrial real estate transactions in history, CBRE Investment Management, an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, the world’s biggest commercial real estate company, is buying up a $4.9 billion portfolio of logistics properties from Hillwood Investment Properties, a real estate business founded by Ross Perot Jr.
REAL ESTATE
