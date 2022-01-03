Archaea Energy announces successful startup of renewable natural gas facility
By Released
irei.com
4 days ago
Archaea Energy, a renewable natural gas (RNG), has announced the successful start-up of Project Assai, an RNG facility located at the Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore, Pa. Pipeline-quality RNG was produced...
The European Union is considering a plan to make it easier to be green. Sorry, Kermit — this proposal is just for future power sources. The EU is working on regulations involving green energy. Projects receiving that label will earn a host of financial advantages. That could include access to government funding and a better shot at private financing.
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels -
FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
The transition to clean energy sources from fossil fuels will be long and slightly painful, but some are highlighting the potential for natural gas and nuclear energy to act as a stopgap to help make the change more bearable. The European Union plans to include nuclear and natural gas in...
Franklin Whole Home will debut its first product, a residential storage solution, at Intersolar North America in California next week. The system was designed in the United States by Franklin Whole Home, which is based in San Francisco, with manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China. The FranklinWH system integrates a lithium iron phosphate “aPower” battery with artificial intelligence, which is part of the included aGate smart control system.
Texas experienced a routine cold snap over New Year’s weekend, but it was enough to take up to a quarter of natural gas operations briefly offline, release tons of methane into the atmosphere and send prices higher, reminiscent of the freeze last year that killed 246 people. No one...
NEVADA, Iowa — A Story County company is finding new ways to create natural gas for utilities like Alliant Energy. It's made using corn stover. That’s the leftover corn stalks gathered after the combine takes the kernels. Verbio’s new plant in Nevada just started this process in December....
As coal plants shut down across the United States, there is a pervasive belief that gas is the necessary “bridge” to a low-carbon grid. As of late 2021, utilities and other investors are anticipating investing more than $50 billion in new gas power plants over the next decade. But, in reality, we no longer need these gas plants to tide us over until renewables are ready or affordable. Renewables are here now, and are often cheaper than gas.
Natural gas prices rose 4.8% on the last trading day of 2021 to settle at $3.73 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), notching the biggest annual gain in five years. To be precise, the fuel closed out 2021 with a rise of some 47% — its best 12-month performance since 2016 — supported by higher cooling demand in the summer months, hurricane-related disruption in supplies, and a strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export trend.
Just in time for Christmas Consumers Energy sent my wife and me a Christmas gift. That gift was a 79.8%, let’s just call it an even 80%, increase in the cost of natural gas as compared to the same billing period the year before. I was extremely shocked since the previous reporting on our energy crises brought on by the policies of Biden and his administration were as follows: the average increase in electricity would be 6%, natural gas 30% and propane 50%. Those averages are nationwide and not only applicable to the state of Michigan.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Waga Energy will be bringing a first-of-its-kind Renewable Natural Gas project to the Steuben County landfill. The Steuben County landfill will be the first in the US to adopt Waga Energy’s WAGABOX(R) technology, already in use at ten landfills with an additional eleven facilities forthcoming in Europe and North America.
Eolus has entered into an agreement with Aypa Power, a Blackstone portfolio company, to sell Cald, a 120-megawatt stand-alone battery-energy-storage project in Los Angeles. All membership units in the project company have been transferred from Eolus to Aypa. Commercial operation is expected in 2024. “There is a big need for...
Verbio North America says it will more than double the capacity of its plant in central Iowa to produce renewable natural gas from corn stover, and it plans to begin production of corn ethanol in the final months of the year. The facility was the first of three plants in the nation to return to biofuel production after faltering as a producer of cellulosic ethanol, made from grasses, woody plants, and crop residue.
HOUSTON, Texas (WDAM) - CenterPoint Energy’s normal operations footprint includes customers in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. In the upcoming week, the energy company will add Colorado to its list. The energy company deployed natural-gas, mutual-assistance crews and support personnel from Shreveport, La., to assist Xcel Energy with natural gas...
(CBS4) – Xcel Energy is instituting rolling outages for several Colorado counties overnight, in an attempt to keep their statewide system up and running.
(credit: CBS)
The Marshall Fire and Middle Fork Fire currently burning in Boulder County has impacted Xcel’s natural gas infrastructure that supports systems in Summit and Grand Counties. Periodic electric outages in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande, and Alamosa Counties can be expected for roughly eight hours. The outages are planned to last roughly 60 minutes.
Wildfires have impacted Xcel Energy’s natural gas infrastructure supporting Summit County and Grand County. The company is putting in place periodic...
MADRID, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Alcoa has lined up long-term energy contracts with two renewables companies to supply an aluminium plant in northwestern Spain that it has mothballed for two years amid soaring power prices. When the San Ciprian plant in the northwestern Galicia region reopens in 2024, Madrid-based Capital...
The renewable energy sector saw record growth in 2021 but the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that the ongoing surge in investments won't be enough to put the world on track for net-zero emissions by 2050. The IEA's "Renewables 2021" report forecasts that by 2026, global renewable electricity capacity will...
Opting into renewable energy programs in Hudson County tends to be more costly than sticking with the standard packages. That will soon change for Hoboken residents after recent city negotiations won more competitive rates, the city announced Monday. Through a new Hoboken Renewable Energy Program, residents will be able to...
Residents Will Be Able To Derive Electricity From More Renewable Energy Sources. Residents Must Opt-Up or Opt-Out or They Automatically Are Enrolled. Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla and the City of Hoboken today announced the launch of the City’s new renewable energy program that will allow residents to get more of their energy supply from green sources.
Comments / 0