Archaea Energy announces successful startup of renewable natural gas facility

Just in time for Christmas Consumers Energy sent my wife and me a Christmas gift. That gift was a 79.8%, let’s just call it an even 80%, increase in the cost of natural gas as compared to the same billing period the year before. I was extremely shocked since the previous reporting on our energy crises brought on by the policies of Biden and his administration were as follows: the average increase in electricity would be 6%, natural gas 30% and propane 50%. Those averages are nationwide and not only applicable to the state of Michigan.

3 DAYS AGO