HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Perceptions matter for profits in China, or at least they do for Western banks pushing into its vast markets. News on Wednesday that HSBC (HSBA.L), could soon take a greater stake read more in its Chinese securities joint venture came just a week after Beijing approved it taking full ownership read more of its jointly-owned mainland insurer. While China’s approvals process is often hard to read, the two moves and other developments imply a difficult period for the Asia-focused lender is near an end.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO