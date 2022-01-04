eSight announces partnership with Gentex Corp. to develop digital eyewear

– First of its kind integration and cutting-edge tech & innovation partnership. Zupee, India’s largest skill-based casual gaming company, has announced a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with Jio Platforms Limited. This will entail integration of products and strong synergies in user engagement and distribution in a future-ready ecosystem that will benefit over 450 million users. With this new synergy, the aim is to build an ecosystem that will facilitate faster and more efficient development and distribution of products and services that will benefit Zupee customers. Jio users will be provided access to Zupee’s rich repertoire of online skill-based games as well as other innovative products that Zupee develops.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO