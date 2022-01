The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are less than a month away. Here's a look at those with Northern Nevada ties who have qualified for the games so far. Two-time Olympic Gold medalist David Wise will go for a three-peat in Beijing after bringing home hardware from PyeongChang in 2018 and Sochi in 2014. In the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix men's freeski halfpipe finals at Mammoth Mountain on Jan. 8, Wise posted a score of 95.25 on his first of two runs of the day, holding on to the lead until New Zealand's Nico Porteous would edge out Wise to win the World Cup event with a score of 97.00.

RENO, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO