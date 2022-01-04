Let’s learn about snot

More than any other month, the ritual of looking at the thermometer belongs to our often frigid mornings in January. If any weather device is found at your home, most likely it is a thermometer. They come in numerous forms, with designs ranging from dull and utilitarian, to proclaiming their importance through scientific precision, to a more decorative, artistic presentation. Increasingly, they lack any form of aesthetics, are merely composed of the required digits, and can even be read remotely from your cell phone. Regardless of style, the substance remains the same; they measure the degree – literally - of the cold, you’ll face when you step out the door.

GERMANY ・ 9 DAYS AGO