State Senator Eric Lesser announces run for Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday morning State Senator Eric Lesser announced his intentions to run for Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts.

In a statement sent to WWLP by Lesser’s campaign, he announced his campaign and its focus on offering partnership to the next Governor, improving quality of life for families, and standing up for forgotten communities.

“Massachusetts has so much going for it, but it’s harder and harder to live here,” Lesser said in an email to supporters. “It’s just too expensive – good housing is becoming out of reach, public transportation is outdated or nonexistent, and the cost of childcare is crushing families. The status quo doesn’t work for anybody. It creates skyrocketing prices and gridlock in some places, and vacuums jobs and opportunity from others. It means that Massachusetts, despite its progressive history and incredible assets, is one of the most unequal places in the country.”

Lesser has four terms as a state senator from Western Massachusetts and a strong record of legislative accomplishments under his belt. Lesser has a bachelor’s and a law degree from Harvard University.

Before serving in the State Senate, Lesser was one of the first staffers on Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. He then served in the Obama White House, working as the special assistant to Senior Adviser David Axelrod.

