Human Relations Committee discusses housing needs in Gadsden

Statistics show 42% to 43% of the homes in Gadsdare rental properties.

That's higher than the national average of 35% rental homes in U.S. cities, Chief Building Official Brian Harbison told members of Gadsden's Human Relations Committee in a recent meeting.

Harbison said when rental property reaches the 50% level in a city, there tends to be "serious deterioration" in properties. People don't stay long, he said, and they may not have the pride a home owner might have in the property.

That information was part of a wide-ranging discussion of affordable housing issues the city faces.

Council member Jason Wilson pointed out that the city has industrial development and commercial development authorities, but does not have an entity focused on developing housing in the area.

"Where do you build houses?" council member Deverick Williams asked, with no large lots of land.

The most visible housing activity is the city comes from Habitat for Humanity, he said, which teams with qualified partners to get families out of substandard housing and into homes.

Before building a city out, Wilson said, it should be built up — with apartment dwellings that make more efficient use of available land. The issue for Gadsden, he said, is how to get people to live in more dense population areas to lessen the demand for supporting infrastructure.

Having 400 people living in an apartment complex requires less sewer line than serving single family houses.

There may be streets with two houses on them, Wilson pointed out, and the city has to pave that street.

Harbison noted that much of Gadsden's existing housing stock is aging. He said the average age of Gadsden homes is 76 years, and there are some homes in areas such as the Mill Village that are 120 years old. Some remain in their original families — with a fifth generation still in possession of the family home, he said.

Those aging home, Harbison said, are not going to last forever.

Williams said in the 1980s "white flight" led many people who could secure mortgages out of Gadsden — resulting in a population drop over the years from 58,000 to 35,000 people. Many of those homeowners kept the homes they had in Gadsden and rented them out.

Williams said personally, any loans he's sought have been online or at out-of-town banks. "I don't feel comfortable going into a bank," he said. "I don't feel I'll get their best product.

"Banks need to realize people fear their financial business will be discussed at some party," Williams said.

Wilson agreed. He said he'd gotten word that his financial business was being discussed at the country club, and it has affected where he goes for financial services.

Several issues affecting housing in Gadsden were identified during the meeting, including the percentage of rental properties/transient populations, older housing stock, unavailable land for development and a lack of development strategy.

The City of Gadsden needs a master plan, Wilson said, including a real estate plan.

