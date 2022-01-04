Restaurant inspections: 8 Bay County eateries issued warnings after not passing first inspections

PANAMA CITY — According to the Florida Department of Business and Regulation, eight restaurants around Bay County didn’t pass the first restaurant inspections in December and were issued warnings, with one restaurant receiving an administrative complaint.

On Dec. 17, the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 427 S. Tyndall Parkway received one intermediate level violation that required a follow-up inspection after being issued warnings from previous inspections in October and August 2021.

KFC showed no proof of state-approved employee training provided for any employees from the initial inspection. This location had the same violation in October and August 2021 and issued warnings with a time extension before the December inspection. The restaurant received an administrative complaint and is required to have a follow-up inspection.

Which restaurants had the most health violations in December?

Meanwhile, Shrimpboat on the Bay and Fishale Taphouse and Grill topped charts by receiving the most violations in December.

With 13 violations, Shrimpboat on the Bay on Beck Avenue reached eight basic levels, four high priority levels and one intermediate level on Dec. 28. In addition, the restaurant was penalized for several health violations including raw animal foods not properly separated from ready-to-eat foods, mold-like substances in the interior of the ice machine, soiled floors in the walk-in cooler and freezer and grease build-up on walls and floors.

While the majority of violations were corrected on-site to meet inspection requirements, several were repeat violations that were noted in previous inspections.

On Dec. 9, Fishale Taphouse and Grill in Panama City Beach received a nine violations last month with four basic levels, two intermediate levels and four high priority levels. Restaurant inspectors' notes included fish not being held frozen before, during and after being packaged, sewage backed up through the floor drains and food contact surfaces soiled with mold-like substances.

All violations were corrected on-site to meet inspection requirements and continued operations the same day.

Which restaurants received warnings?

Warnings were issued to eight local establishments around Bay County, including Coyotes Bar, JAA’s Kitchen and DW’s Oyster Bar and Grill, according to the Florida DBPR reports. Most of the violations these restaurants received were corrected on-site, while others required follow-up inspections in order to stay open.

Which restaurants had zero violations?

In the light of the reports, 49 local restaurants passed first inspections, and these 10 restaurants passed with zero violations:

Burger King (11213 Front Beach Road)

Buford’s Seafood Shack (12209 Hutchinson Blvd.)

Slim Chickens (2915 Highway 77 S)

Swampy’s Cantina (284 Powell Adams Drive)

Laguna Grill (20012 E. Front Beach Road)

Gulfside Food Service (20225 W. Front Beach Road)

Bethany Food Service (20016 Front Beach Road)

Laguna Beach Coffee and Cream (20104 Front Beach Road)

Martha’s Food Service (113 14th St.)

Reel Time Fisher’s Inc. /Southern Eatz (7437 E Highway 22)

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Restaurant inspections: 8 Bay County eateries issued warnings after not passing first inspections