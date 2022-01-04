Fulton Junior High School students earn academic honors for quarter one

First Flight High School students earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year have been recognized for their achievements. Seniors: Samuel Adams, Mia Albright, Conlan Ambrose-Talley, Mckenzie Baker, Myla Bancroft, Seth Beacham, Kayla Brown, Dylan Byard, Emily Byrum, Warner Campbell, Arden Carlyle, Chloe Clark, Audrey Colopy, Isabella Cooper, Tucker Crook, Beckett Crossman, Versailles D’Alessio, Beverly Espinosa Santiago, Dylan Evans, Ryan Farmer, Fiona Finchem, Evan Foster, Blake Francis, Virginia Godley, Bret Grebiner, Damien Gregory, Sydney Guns, Jeffrey Haber, Kayla Hallac, Kate Hamilton, Hadley Hedges, Tina Hempfer, Kevin Hoffman, Aubrey Holland, Lauren Hughes, Maren Ingram, Pia Jastrzemski, Jacob Jernigan, Dylan Jones, Aaron Jurkowitz, Jackson Kelly, Yuwon Kim, Jada Lancsek, Tatum Love, Ryan McGee, Maggie McNinch, David Meggs, Reagan Minnich, Hannah Montgomery, Spencer Packard, Casey Piddington, Marcus Rhodes, Tenzin Robisch, Nicklolus Sanders, Trevor Sanders, Jordyn Scarborough, Maggie Sherman, Skylar Shifflett, Cason Smith, Dennis Wang, Cody Wiles, Hannah Wilson, Grace Woerner, Eliana Yafet and Emily Yurasek.
Comments / 0