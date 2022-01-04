ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton Junior High School students earn academic honors for quarter one

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTON - Several Fulton Junior High School students recently achieved honor roll or high honor roll status upon completion of the first marking period. Principal Marc Copani commended each student for their hard work and commitment shown throughout the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. Students who achieved an overall...

