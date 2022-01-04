ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Bullets (Jan. 4): Gundy on Hiring a Defensive Coordinator, Pokes Take on KU at GIA Tonight

By Steven Mandeville
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daily Bullets are brought to you by Hoboken Coffee: Get 20% off your first order. Fun stuff – the Pokes get KU at GIA tonight at 8pm, Bryce Thompson takes on his old squad. OSU Bullets. • Mike Gundy discussed his next steps in hiring a defensive...

