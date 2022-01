OSWEGO — Oswego County received its first shipment of KN95 masks from the state this week and residents have already begun receiving them. The Oswego Fire Department (OFD) this week hosted its first in a series of free distribution events tailored to preserving the community’s safety amid rising COVID-19 cases. Through the event, nearly 4,000 KN95 masks — face coverings offering better protective measures compared to cloth masks — were given out to residents on Thursday morning, organizers said.

