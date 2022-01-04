ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies at hospital

By Bethany Fowler
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YP68p_0dcHeFCY00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper who was hit by his brother during a traffic stop Monday evening has died.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, a member of the State Highway Patrol was hit at 8:58 p.m. by a responding trooper during a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road.

Trooper James N. Horton was responding to assist with a traffic stop being conducted by Trooper John S. Horton when Trooper James Horton lost control of his vehicle upon approaching the traffic stop.

‘Her death should not be politicized’: Betty White’s agent bats down false booster-related rumors

Trooper James Horton collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and subsequently struck Trooper John Horton and the detained driver who were standing along the roadside.

Trooper John Horton, a fifteen-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Trooper said the detained driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Trooper James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

The two involved troopers are brothers.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol.  “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Vehicle shooting paintball gun at homeless in Aiken County

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — A non-profit in Aiken County is trying to figure out who’s responsible for an incident involving the homeless. Freedom from the past is what Zack Moyer of Walking Tall Ministry in Gloverville is working toward. Along with his fiancé Felicia, Moyer’s organization helps the less fortunate, including the homeless. “We are […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Child Molestation suspect wanted in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith is wanted for a Child Molestation and Kidnapping incident that January 4th on the 400 block of Broad Street. Anyone with information concerning Smith’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

RCSO responds to crash at Windsor Spring and Tobacco Roads

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a crash. It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Windsor Spring and Tobacco Roads. Gold Cross EMS was dispatched. No word yet on injuries or if the road is closed near the scene of the wreck.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Rutherford County, NC
Accidents
County
Rutherford County, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
WJBF

Lanes back open after accident on I-20 Westbound

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE : All lanes are now back open on I-20 Westbound and Eastbound. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene of an accident that has caused one lane to shut down on I-20 Westbound. The portion of I-20 that is shut down is at mile marker 187 near the […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Police charge mother, saying she lied about son’s death

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta mother has been charged with killing her son after police said she lied about how the boy died. Gwinnett County police arrested 29-year-old Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, charging her with murder and three counts of cruelty to children. Imafiabor remained jailed Tuesday with no bail set. Police say Imafiabor called […]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
WJBF

All lanes blocked at North Belair Road and Pineland Drive

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County deputies are at the scene of an accident, power lines are down in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes are blocked at North Belair Road and Pineland Dr. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement, “Deputies are on […]
EVANS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Accident#The State Highway Patrol#High Shoals Church Road#Goodes Grove Church Road#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Investigation underway in Graniteville after man found dead from gunshot

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. Around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, Aiken County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 213 Ascauga Lake Road for a well being check. The homeowner told […]
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WJBF

WJBF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy