PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Maybe you just quit your job or you’re thinking about making a job change. If so, you’re not alone. The Department of Labor says 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, with the majority of those people being woman. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were talking about millions of job losses due to workforce shutdowns. Now, people are making the choice to leave their jobs, and we could see more of it in 2022. “It was time. It was time for me, and it was time for so many other people to say ‘I’m not happy...

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO