Electronics

Garmin's new Venu 2 Plus takes a great smartwatch and makes it better

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarmin launches the new Venu 2 Plus with more software capabilities. The new Venu 2 Plus can make phone calls while tethered to a smartphone. With support for Siri, Google Assistant, or Bixby, the Venu 2 Plus can send texts and perform other actions. Garmin has taken to CES...

