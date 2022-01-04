Streetwise intern Jay Stahl says goodbye to Wausau Daily Herald and his hometown

For someone who grew up skimming the crisp pages of the hometown newspaper on east side Sunday mornings, getting the opportunity to cover Wisconsin Valley workers, small businesses and big industries has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

Because I was raised here, on summer backroads we drove down in the family SUV, by waitresses at downtown diners who knew a slice of apple pie could cure any of life’s problems, and the street names in my neighborhood that are homespun through my heart.

The people who live, work and play here are the best that I have ever known. You watched me grow up, said hi while pumping gas, stopped me at the supermarket and waved at every stoplight.

In late spring 2021, I received a call from an editor at the Wausau Daily Herald. It became official: I was moving home, following the end of studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to cover business news as a Streetwise reporter in my hometown for a summer.

I stayed for four extra months and adjusted my class schedule to online courses to continue doing that work through the end of 2021.

That’s why, today, I’m heartbroken and humbled to share I am leaving my hometown and the Wausau Daily Herald.

As I say goodbye, let's look back at some of the most memorable work I've done during my time at the Daily Herald:

• One of my first assignments was speaking with the children of Larry Raymond, the former Wausau chef and co-creator of Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, who died in late May.

• I covered “catastrophic” staffing shortages affecting our businesses and industries following the COVID-19 pandemic including a rural bar, the airport restaurant, an at-home care company and even Starbucks.

• In July, I garnished the Daily Herald’s business pages with a feature on Kin & Kind, the eastside neighborhood tavern from a modern family trio who are mixing up Wausau’s bar scene.

• I introduced the region to Kathleen Regelman and Hannah Reyes, the gutsy military spouse duo who used spare time during their husbands’ deployments to launch buzzy made-from-scratch online bakeshop Cup & Cake.

• I revved up a conversation with the business partners behind Rib Mountain bar The Garage, an auto garage-themed stop with 100 beers, a 1962 Studebaker Lark overhead its stage, classic cars hung from the ceiling and complimentary drive-thru service.

• I made heavy metal with Eric and Faith Thomas, the husband-and-wife who create “yardcore” concrete-and-scrap steel pieces for clients throughout the Wisconsin Valley.

• I walked through Merrill’s Haunted Sawmill alongside Jerry Hersil, an attorney and Friends of Vincent Foundation board member, who gave me a guided tour through the haunt before hundreds of folks and families lined up on Halloween weekend for frights and fun.

• I talked to Janice Edwards-Watson, who opened a Jamaican restaurant, A Taste of Jamaica, featuring meats, sandwiches and other specialty items in the campus kitchen at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau.

Ever since I was young, I’ve known that Wisconsin Valley work ethic and Wausau values mean business. The past seven month, covering this type of news, showed me why.

In late December before Christmas, I graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in journalism, advertising and media studies. On Jan. 3, I’m running away from home to join WQOW-TV 18 in Eau Claire as a broadcast reporter and multimedia journalist.

Thank you, Wausau. And thank you to my bosses and colleagues at the Wausau Daily Herald. Someday, once I’ve reached the dreams our young selves tell us to chase, I’ll come home again.

Because I was raised here, on those rusty, rough backroads, in our beloved hometown diners, by the street names in my neighborhood homespun through my heart.