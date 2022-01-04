I-485, Checklist, Form, Filing and Processing Time

-> This article is part of Documented’s Glossary. We want to make it easier to understand the U.S. immigration system. If you want to know more about different visa types and immigration terms, please check our library here .

-> To find useful information for immigrants, such as where to find free food or legal representation, check out our master resource guide.

The I-485 form is used to register for lawful permanent resident status in the United States. Immigrants may be eligible to apply for the status through a job offer , by being granted asylee or refugee status or through a close relative, spouse or family member , who is a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

The filing fee for the I-485 form varies by age and eligibility category, starting at $0 for those having been admitted to the United States as a refugee and rising to $1,225 for individuals ages 14-78. Applicants must provide sufficient evidence to have their petition for lawful permanent residency granted.

The form is essential to obtaining a Green Card for certain individuals inside the country, and is at times filed in conjunction with other forms.

Specific evidence varies by the eligibility category under which the individual is applying, but may include evidence of a family relation, proof of immigrant category or a confirmation of a job offer, among other documentation.

