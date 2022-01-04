Longtime Columbine Health director forges new path with Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce

Yvonne Myers, director of health systems at Columbine Health Systems for more than two decades, will leave her job in January to become vice president of strategic initiatives at the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

Myers, who has worked in health care her entire career, has been an active Chamber member for years, serving on the board of directors, several committees and subcommittees helping drive initiatives, raise money and boost membership.

Her last day at Columbine is Jan. 14 and she'll start her new job Jan. 17, focusing largely on the Chamber's long-term strategies developed through Northern Colorado Prospers 2.0, which has set a key goal of attracting and retaining talent.

“Yvonne’s dedication and commitment to Fort Collins and this region is clearly visible in her work throughout this community, including her time, experience and volunteerism with the chamber,” said Ann Hutchison, president and CEO of the Fort Collins Chamber, in a press release announcing Myers' new position.

Myers has navigated a difficult health care landscape since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic with multiple outbreaks at Columbine's facilities, including North Shore Health and Rehab Facility in Loveland, the site of the first outbreak at a long-term care facility in March 2020.

"People think I'm worn out from it ... but it has nothing to do with that," she said. "It's more like I have three to five to seven years left and what is it that I want to do? What is it that I want to finish my career doing?"

Myers, 61, has worked at Columbine for 31 years, more than half her life,

"and I love it here," but she remembered back to an eighth-grade field trip to a city council meeting and thinking, "What a wonderful way to serve the community," she said. "I don't want to (serve on city council), but I want to serve the greater community."

Through her long tenure on the chamber board, "I know the work they do ... I see a mighty, small group of people making a difference," she said.

When she read the job posting, "I said, 'That's me. I would enjoy doing that, I could see myself doing that.' It just felt right."

Though specific job duties are still to be formed, she expects to be working on job creation and retention, creating ways to help people find and pursue their passions, and helping businesses find workers and refine their workforce culture, especially in the days of COVID-19.

"We should be able to move the dial," she said. Businesses are struggling, everyone is looking for employees and some workers are looking for a career change. "How do we take working adults that want something different after COVID and have deliverable programs?"

"We have a great groundwork to bring folks together" and create action plans as a region, she said.

"The workforce today needs variety and mentors and history and diversity, and that’s age, too. I hope also that’s part of what I bring to the Chamber conversation around older workers. People are living longer with purpose and meaning, however they define that."

As for her legacy at Columbine, she hopes it's her commitment to staff, residents and their families. "And that I left things better" than she found them.

"I have tried to be a good North Star for people, having been here so long," Myers said. "I hope there are times when our younger employees think, 'What would Yvonne have thought about this?' "

