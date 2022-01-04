ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

73% of Americans Are Buying Into a Dangerous Social Security Myth

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Social Security is one of the most popular, but most misunderstood, entitlement benefit programs in U.S. history. It's kept millions of seniors out of poverty and serves as an important income source for most retirees. But a huge number of Americans harbor some major misconceptions about it that could end up costing them.

In fact, close to three-fourths of all Americans believe a dangerous Social Security myth that could lead them to make the wrong decisions about their future retirement benefits. And you don't want to be one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwKfS_0dcHbqb800

Image source: Getty Images.

Don't buy into this common misconception about Social Security

According to the TransAmerica Center for Retirement Studies , 73% of workers responding to a recent survey indicated that they agreed with the statement, "I am concerned that when I am ready to retire, Social Security will not be there for me."

It's understandable why so many people believe benefits are in danger of running out. There are frequent warnings about the future of the Social Security trust fund. In fact, just recently, the program's trustees released a report indicating that the trust fund will be exhausted in 2034 .

But that's actually way scarier than it sounds. Even if the trust fund runs dry, that doesn't mean Social Security benefits won't be there for you. The trust fund isn't the only source of funds that benefits can be paid out of. Current workers and their employers pay Social Security taxes throughout the year. The revenue collected from these taxes can be used to pay benefits to current retirees.

The revenue coming in is projected to provide enough to pay 78% of promised benefits even if the trust fund runs short. So in the worst possible scenario, in which government officials don't act to shore up one of the country's most beloved benefit programs, retirees in the future would get almost all of their promised benefits, facing only a 22% pay cut.

While this wouldn't be pleasant, it's a far cry from Social Security not being there for current workers at all in the future.

Why you shouldn't buy into this misplaced fear about Social Security

All that said, if you anticipate Social Security running short and it motivates you to save more money for retirement, that's not a bad thing.

The problem comes, however, if scary Social Security headlines about the program running out of money end up prompting you to claim your retirement benefit checks earlier than you otherwise would have.

Claiming benefits early has financial consequences that can last throughout your retirement, as early filing penalties could reduce your check by up to 30%, while forgoing delayed retirement credits means missing out on a benefit boost worth as much as 8% annually.

Rather than anticipating Social Security won't be there for you, it's best to make your decisions about claiming benefits while operating under the assumption you're likely to get most or all of the promised money, since lawmakers are unlikely to allow such a popular program to be drastically cut.

But you should also realize that even if you do get every dollar promised, you'll need supplementary savings , so plan accordingly.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 3

Related
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Social Security Benefits#Americans#Poverty
MarketRealist

Why SSI Recipients May Not Get a Fourth Stimulus Check In 2022

American retirees will start receiving their COLA-boosted social security checks in Jan. 2022. Many are also counting on supplemental security income (SSI) and hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment to social security payments in 2022 marks the highest annual increase to the benefits in about 40 years.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
moneytalksnews.com

4 Social Security Payment Quirks That No One Warns You About

Many people understand the basics of Social Security long before they retire: You pay into the program with your taxes throughout your working years, and then there’ll be a nice chunk of change waiting for you afterward. We learn as we age that things get more complicated than that....
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

Here is the age when many Americans hope to retire

The average age at which Americans hope to stop working is 62. But exactly when people hope to stop working varies by generation. Working longer has certain advantages, particularly with regard to Social Security and Medicare. Many workers look forward to the day when they can retire. A recent survey...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security number for newborns

Social Security is a huge part of every American’s life in one way or another, and it starts when a newborn gets their new Social Security number. Welcoming a child into the world is one of the most exciting things for a family to experience. Unfortunately, a lot of...
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

Here's when the Social Security cost-of-living increase goes into effect

Senior citizens and others who receive Social Security checks will soon see a 5.9% increase in their monthly payments, the biggest annual "raise" since 1982. But experts warn that the boost may not be enough to offset fast-rising inflation. On top of that, seniors will be paying more for their...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

COLA: Social Security recipients need more money

Seniors who collect Social Security want an extra $200 with their monthly benefits as they fear the 5.9% COLA increase isn’t enough. The 5.9% increase is the largest increase in almost 40 years. The Social Security Administration announced the COLA increase in Oct. 2021, but it didn’t go in...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
152K+
Followers
74K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy