“So, 600 people didn’t get their Christmas gifts as a result of this,” Hundreds of packages ransacked and dumped on rural Oklahoma County road

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) authorities found 600 opened Amazon packages on a rural road New Year’s Eve, and most of the parcels had things stolen out of them.

Authorities are still investigating what happened and who stole the items.

“We got a call from somebody who told us that there was some trash that was dumped there illegally,” said Aaron Brilbeck with OSCO.

The mostly-empty packages were dumped near North Harrah Road and 206 th Street, about halfway between Luther and Wellston.

Brilbeck said when they investigated the call, they found the discarded loot. Some of it had been scattered in the wooded area due to wind blowing it away.

The only things left behind were books, a calendar and even a copy of the Quran.







Credit: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

After OCSO spoke with Amazon, Brilbeck said they found out the packages were originally being moved from there to the post office. However, they never made it.

“Every one of these packages was supposed to be delivered by Christmas Day,” Brilbeck said. “So, 600 people didn’t get their Christmas gifts as a result of this.”

It’s not yet clear as to what happened between leaving Amazon and the time the packages were supposed to arrive at the post office. Authorities are also investigating if the driver had anything to do with it.

“It’s probably important to know and it’s most likely going to be a felony when you’re talking 600 packages,” Brilbeck said.

“I never dreamed that would happen to my package,” said Mary Snodgrass, a victim of the incident.

Snodgrass is one of the people who was expecting one of those packages since before Christmas, but it never arrived.

“I ordered something from Amazon, and I expected it at its normal time, and I didn’t receive it,” she said.

She described it as a weird journey. She said she expected delays due to Christmas time, but then tracking updates just stopped.

“It was just like the package disappeared off the face of the Earth,” she said.

Snodgrass said Amazon was just telling her to wait a few more days. It still didn’t show up.

It wasn’t until Monday that Snodgrass found out what happened to it.

“You just never dreamed that they’re going to find your packages in a ditch,” she said.

No arrests have been made at this time as authorities continue to investigate the situation.

The sheriff’s office said do not reach out to them if you are missing a package. They are planning to reach out to the people whose stuff was stolen as they go through the packages.

What exactly was stolen is unknown at this time.

