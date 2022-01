With the onset of the new year of 2022, there are a lot more surprises to account for, in the world of acquisitions and the gaming industry. In an announcement, Team17 has acquired The Label with a special emphasis on mobile subscription games. They had announced the value of The Label with an initial offer of $24.0 million (£17.76 million), along with an additional payment of a maximum of $16.0 million (£11.84 million), over the period of the next 3 years.

