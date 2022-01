Cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in Knox County. Between Monday, December 20, and Sunday, December 26, The Knox County Unified Command announced 211 more new cases of Coronavirus Disease or COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases of the viral disease to 8,610, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Additionally, one more death was reported over the week, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 182 for the county.

KNOX COUNTY, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO