ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Banks power Dow to record peak; Tech drags S&P 500, Nasdaq lower

By Shreyashi Sanyal, Devik Jain
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwtKo_0dcHau5p00

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Dow hit a record high on Tuesday, boosted by banks and industrial stocks as worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus subsided, while a fall in heavyweight technology stocks dragged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes lower.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) too scaled an intraday all-time high before falling, as the World Health Organization said more evidence is emerging that the coronavirus variant caused milder symptoms than previous variants. read more

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced. Value-oriented and cyclicals such as energy (.SPNY) and financials (.SPSY) led the pack, up 3.5% and 2.7%, respectively. The technology sector (.SPLRCT) underperformed, down 1.6%

"We do know that the seasonality of the first several days of a new year brings in new money. You've got a couple of stutter steps here and some decisions to be made in rebalancing portfolios," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"While we know (Omicron) is transmitting very rapidly, the symptoms seem to be far less severe. And the combination of those two things gives us some hope that this will likely burn out faster than any of the other variants that we've seen."

Travel stocks rose, with the S&P 1500 airlines index (.SPCOMAIR) rising 1.5% and cruise operators Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N), Royal Caribbean (RCL.N) and Carnival Corp (CCL.N) adding between 1.1% and 2%.

The S&P 500 banks sector (.SPXBK) added 3.7%, while the broader value index (.IVX)climbed 1.2% to hit a record high.

Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management, said the value trade could lead markets in the first half of this year on expectations of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. central bank said last month it would be ending its pandemic-era bond buying in 2022, signaling at least three rate hikes for the year. Minutes from the meeting is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Ford Motor Co (F.N)jumped 11.1% after the automaker said it will nearly double annual production capacity for its red-hot F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 vehicles. read more

General Electric Co rose 2.9% after Credit Suisse upgraded the conglomerate's stock to "outperform" from "neutral".

Foot Locker Inc slipped 3.1% after J.P. Morgan downgraded the sports and footwear retailer's stock to "underweight" from "neutral".

At 12:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 247.62 points, or 0.68%, at 36,832.68 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 4.02 points, or 0.08%, at 4,792.54.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 258.67 points, or 1.63%, at 15,574.13, dragged down by declines in shares of Amazon.com , Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).

Data showed U.S. manufacturing slowed in December amid some cooling in demand for goods, but investors took solace in signs of supply constraints easing. read more

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.30-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 66 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 81 new highs and 60 new lows.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Is Toast Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) took a tumble along with the rest of the tech stock market this afternoon, succumbing to interest rate fears after the U.S. Federal Reserve made public its plans to withdraw support from the high-flying U.S. stock market. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, that decision has cost Tesla stock...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Ford Motor Co#Carnival Corp#Nasdaq Composite#Omicron#Spsy#Splrct#National Securities#Royal Caribbean#Ccl N#Spxbk#Ivx#Dakota Wealth Management#The Federal Reserve
stockxpo.com

U.S. Stocks Fall as Investors Digest Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks traded lower Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve’s recent policy meeting for clues about plans to wean markets off pandemic-era stimulus measures. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2% a day after the broad index pulled back from a record high as technology shares fell. The...
STOCKS
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.07%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Technology, Consumer Goods and Consumer Services sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.07%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.94%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 3.34%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Nasdaq posts biggest daily drop since Feb after 'hawkish' Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq plunging more than 3% in its biggest one-day percentage drop since February, after U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes signaled the central bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell more than...
STOCKS
Reuters

Moderna’s boosted valuation has Tesla-like spin

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Moderna (MRNA.O) may have produced one of the world’s biggest medical products in creating an effective vaccine for Covid-19, but it has also landed itself with a problem a bit like the one facing $1.2 trillion electric-vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O). Moderna’s market capitalization has rocketed, but only a fraction of its current worth reflects the value of products it actually makes today. The rest is made up of faith in markets yet to exist.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Giants to Pad Your Income in 2022

Stocks had a great year in 2021. If you simply held on to an index fund that tracked the S&P 500, after all, your returns would have approached 27%. That number rises to 29% after including reinvested dividends, which can be a major source of growth and income in a portfolio.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

266K+
Followers
263K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy