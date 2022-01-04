ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares rare photos of son with Jason Statham

Cover picture for the articleRosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham, who are currently expecting their second child, took to social media over the weekend to share a rare glimpse at their son, Jack. Back in June 2017, the model and actor welcomed their first child together, later sharing the first picture of him in December that...

HollywoodLife

Charlize Theron Shares Rare New Photo With Daughter August, 6, To Ring In 2022

Charlize Theron is kicking off 2022 by sporting a floral tank top while lounging on her couch with her youngest daughter, August and their adorable pup. Charlize Theron is bringing new year, same me energy into 2022. The 46-year-old actress and model is keeping it real in her most recent Instagram post as she and her youngest daughter, six-year-old August Theron, brought in the new year snuggling on the couch under a Care Bear blanket. Charlize pretended to nod off for the comedic pic while August was cuddled up next to her wearing a VR headset. Even their dog slept beside them, clearly just as exhausted from 2021.
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Jason Statham
Popculture

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photo With Baby Daughter to Ring in Christmas

Naomi Campbell is giving her social media fans a rare glimpse into her life as a new mother. The supermodel announced in May that she was the mother of a baby girl with a sweet Instagram post that came as a surprise to many. Since then, Campbell has kept her baby out of the spotlight. But for Christmas, she decided to share a family photo, with the baby's face covered of course.
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham posts rare photo of all three sons with David - and fans are in shock

Victoria Beckham is every inch a proud mother, and often leaves fans gushing over her sweet posts dedicated to her and husband David Beckham's four children. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the fashion designer shared an adorable photo of her three sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, posing with their dad David at a family wedding - and fans couldn't help but notice the similarities between the Beckham boys.
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham shares stunning wedding photo with Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn shared a wedding photo with his partner, Nicola Peltz, to social media on Wednesday. the aspiring chef penned a simple but sweet tribute to his love. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old posted a photo that showed himself and Nicola attending his grandfather's wedding earlier this month.
SheKnows

Pink Shared Rare Throwback Photos of 'Beautiful Boy' Jameson for His 5th Birthday

Celebrations abound this week for Pink and Carey Hart as their youngest child, Jameson, turns 5. The couple both paid tribute to their “beautiful boy” in honor of his birthday, sharing the sweetest throwback snaps on Instagram and looking ahead to “many more adventures, laughs, and hell raising” in the years to come. First up, Pink shared a gallery of photos from Jameson’s days as a tot, captioning the post, “Happy Birthday Beautiful Boy. We love you 😍.” Along with including some precious shots of Jameson and his older sister, Willow, the singer shared photos of him enjoying birthday cake in...
SheKnows

Christina Ricci Shares Rare Photo of Husband & Newborn Cleo In Heartwarming Tribute

Christina Ricci kept shocking us in 2021, between eloping and the birth of her baby girl. But she’s starting 2022 on an adorable note. On Jan 8, Ricci posted a heartwarming snapshot of her new husband Mark Hampton cradling their newborn Cleo. She posted it with the caption, “One month ago” and tagged Mark’s account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Ricci (@riccigrams) It’s been a minute since we got a Cleo update and we’re obsessed because she’s the absolute cutest baby. 2021 was a crazy year for Ricci, to put it lightly. In Aug, her and longtime...
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
