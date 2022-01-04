Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares rare photos of son with Jason Statham

Charlize Theron is kicking off 2022 by sporting a floral tank top while lounging on her couch with her youngest daughter, August and their adorable pup. Charlize Theron is bringing new year, same me energy into 2022. The 46-year-old actress and model is keeping it real in her most recent Instagram post as she and her youngest daughter, six-year-old August Theron, brought in the new year snuggling on the couch under a Care Bear blanket. Charlize pretended to nod off for the comedic pic while August was cuddled up next to her wearing a VR headset. Even their dog slept beside them, clearly just as exhausted from 2021.

