ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lily Collins had a hilarious reaction to a defaced Emily in Paris poster

By Carrie Wittmer
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Collins didn’t let a defaced Emily in Paris poster bother her. Instead, she turned it into hilarious content for her Instagram grid. On Sunday, January 2, the actor shared a video of her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, walking down the street in New York City past a vandalized Emily in...

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Lily Collins Loses It After ‘Emily in Paris’ Billboard Is Defaced To Make Her Look Like Demonic Clown — Photo

A defaced ‘Emily in Paris’ billboard caught the attention of star Lily Collins and her husband, who hilariously noticed the graffiti while on a walk in NYC. Lily Collins, 32, was a good sport after coming across an Emily in Paris billboard that was defaced in New York City. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, January 2 to show her and husband Charlie McDowell‘s hilarious reactions to the billboard, which featured pink paint drawn on Emily Cooper, the twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago that Lily plays in the hit Netflix series. Lily’s character went from looking gorgeous to now sporting a demonic clown look — but Lily took the whole thing in stride.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

From ‘The Blind Side’ to ‘Emily in Paris,’ Relive Lily Collins’ Dramatic Fashion Evolution Through the Years

Bonjour belle! Lily Collins is one of the most buzzed-about stars of the moment — and while her on-screen work is undoubtedly fabulous, so is her red carpet style sense!. The 32-year-old actress first stepped — er, crawled — onto the Hollywood scene as a two-year-old in the 1985 television sitcom, Growing Pains. It wasn’t until 2009 that the England native got her big break in the biographical sports drama, The Blind Side, and started to make her mark on the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Phil Collins’ Kids: Everything To Know About His 5 Children, Including Lily Collins

Phil Collins is a proud dad to five kids, including actress Lily Collins. Here’s what to know about the Collins children. Phil Collins, 70, has made it big as a legendary singer, drummer, record producer and actor. He’s been apart of the British rock band Genesis, and has also flourished in his solo career that includes the Oscar-winning song “You’ll Be in My Heart” from 1999’s Tarzan. Outside of his career, Phil is a proud and loving father of five children. He welcomed his five kids from his former marriages to Andrea Bertorelli, 71, Jill Tavelman, 65, and Orianne Cevey, 47. Find out everything you need to know about Phil Collins’ kids below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Mcdowell
Person
Lily Collins
lincolnnewsnow.com

Lily Collins recalls throwing toys at Prince Charles

Lily Collins threw a toy telephone at Prince Charles' head. The 'Emily in Paris' star met the royal a number of times when she was a child because of her father, Phil Collins' work with his Princes' Trust charity, and she admitted one occasion when the prince had offered to play with her could have gone very wrong.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Everything We Know About the Upcoming Audrey Hepburn Biopic

Audrey Hepburn is only the latest Old Hollywood leading lady to get the biopic treatment, and Modern Hollywood has found the Breakfast at Tiffany's legend a suitable impersonator: actress Rooney Mara of Carol and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo renown. But though Mara is a stupendous actress, the announcement wasn't met without some controversy online. Here's what little we know yet about the upcoming Hepburn project, set to land at Apple, as well as why Mara's casting caused some consternation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lily Collins Shakes It Off in Fringe Mini Skirt and Neon See-Through Heels With ‘Emily in Paris’ Co-Star Samuel Arnold

“Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins posted a Reel to her Instagram today shaking and shimmying in her newest outfit. The actress danced off her nerves with costar Samuel Arnold, who plays Julien on the show. The pair moved and grooved, showing off their neon ensembles. Collins struck pose after pose in a striped blue and white crop top that was ultra short. To balance the look out, Collins donned a high-waisted neon yellow and tan skirt with a fringe detailing. The actress cinched her waist with a matching tan mini belt. Arnold wore a pair of neon blue fitted slacks...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City
Footwear News

Lily Collins Elevates the Sweater Dress With Thigh-High Boots for ‘James Corden’ Appearance

Lily Collins appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday to chat about season two of her hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris,” which premiered on Dec. 22, 2021. The 32-year-old star donned an ultra-chic look for the occasion and took to Instagram this morning to show it off. Posing for several snaps outside, Collins tagged her black and gold metallic printed long-sleeve mini dress as YSL. And thanks to one of her stylists, Rob Zangardi, we know that her pointy black thigh-high boots are courtesy of none other than Jimmy Choo. View this post on Instagram A...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanderbilt Hustler

Emily is still in Paris, but perhaps not for long

Netflix released the highly anticipated second season of “Emily in Paris” on Dec. 22, just in time to binge over the holidays. ICYM season one: When the Chicago marketing group she works for acquires French firm Savoir, protagonist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) finds herself moving to Paris for the year to provide an American perspective in the Paris office. Emily attempts to win over her colleagues—her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), in particular—while acquainting herself with French culture. Fortunately, Emily befriends Mindy (Ashley Park), another Paris transplant; Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), a local chef and her downstairs neighbor; and Camille (Camille Razat), an art gallerist who takes Emily under her wing and happens to be Gabriel’s girlfriend. Unfortunately, Emily only discovers Gabriel is dating Camille after kissing him. After trying to set aside their mutual feelings for the better half of season one, Emily and Gabriel sleep together after he decides that he is leaving Paris, and consequently Camille, to open his own restaurant. What was supposed to be a declaration of love and goodbye turns into trouble when Antoine (William Abadie), a Savoir client, offers to finance a restaurant in Paris with Gabriel as the head chef.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Lily Collins and Ashley Park Relive the Season 2 Finale of Emily in Paris — Watch!

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas . . . again? Emily in Paris's Lily Collins and Ashley Park come bearing gifts as they share a few behind-the-scenes moments from the season two finale in a recent video for Netflix. No matter if you're Team Alfie or Team Gabriel, I think everyone agrees that Mindy Chen's (Park) flawless performance of "Mon Soleil" is a real chef's kiss moment. In the clip, Park revealed that Alfie's (Lucien Laviscount) "Get it my man!" reaction to Mindy sharing a kiss with Benoît (Kevin Dias) on stage was improvised.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fangirlish.com

‘Emily In Paris’ 1×05 Review: “An Englishman In Paris”

We always know that at some point in any show, a love triangle or the potential for one is introduced. We don’t always like it, we don’t always think that it’s needed, but it’s a plot point that propels a story forward. And even though it’s...
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

Emily in Paris Season Two Has Upset Ukraine

Ooh la la, Emily has done it again. Per The Washington Post, Netflix’s hit comedy Emily in Paris has reportedly offended [checks notes] Ukraine due to the appearance of Petra, a shoplifting Ukrainian character, in its second season. In the season’s fourth episode, “Jules and Em,” the titular Emily,...
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

Lily Collins Shares Favorite Moments Filming 'Emily In Paris'

Lily Collins and the cast of the hit Netflix series are spilling on fun moments behind the scenes. "This season, the storylines got to intertwine more and we all got to spend time together in the same location. That was really fun," Collins said. "This show is just an explosion...
TV SERIES
thefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Lily Collins in Valentino, Saint Laurent & Akris to Promote ''Emily In Paris''

Lily Collins has been making her rounds this week to promote season two of ''Emily In Paris'' and she posted her three new looks on her instagram page. For The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she wore head to toe VALENTINO RESORT 2022. I love this look, my favorite out of her three looks here. This is so chic and it was absolutely perfect for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy