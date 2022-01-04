Sebastian County NAACP to create youth council

The Sebastian County NAACP is creating a youth council designed to involve children in the fight for civil rights.

Olan James, Sebastian County NAACP president, views the effort as a way to train the next generation of activists. He said the move is particularly important after the social unrest following George Floyd's murder — a time when many young people became active in protests.

"This is a new endeavor. We want to get some young people involved in the NAACP," James said.

The council will be for people aged 20 or younger and is specifically geared toward school-aged children.

Sisters Xenia, Xantai and Xytaria Miller are all interested in joining the NAACP youth council.

"I was interested in it first because it could really help people of color and like the community," Xenia Miller, 14, said.

The three sisters said they have all experienced racism and hope the NAACP will make a difference.

"We're in 2022. I don't think racism against Black people should exist," Xenia Miller said.

Xytaria Miller, 12, hopes the youth council will raise more awareness about the NAACP.

"I really hope it makes a big difference," Xytaria Miller said.

The youth council will meet monthly and will also be active in community events and service opportunities.

“So the NAACP is a platform for young people who want to get involved in civil rights and learn about it," James said.

James said the NAACP is a good place for children who want to be active in bringing about change for their communities but might not know how to do so.

The NAACP, is the oldest civil rights group in the nation and the organization makes its mission to achieve equity for Black Americans.

The Sebastian County youth council will have its first meeting at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Mount Zion CME Church, 910 N 7th Street. James encourages anyone interested in the group to attend.

Capt. Wendall Sampson, an officer in the Fort Smith Police Department will speak at the event. James said Sampson will talk about career paths with the police department and will also speak about how to interact with officers in their daily lives.

