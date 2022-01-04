Haitian Prime Minister Survives Weekend Assassination Attempt – PM’s Office

A college student who turned his father in to investigators after the Capitol riot is afraid his dad is getting further radicalised in prison. VICE News spoke with Jackson Reffitt, who turned his father, Guy Reffitt, into the FBI after learning he had participated in the Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was arrested on 19 January. He is a member of the extremist right-wing gang the Three Percenters, and was charged with five counts related to the Capitol riot, including possession of a semi-automatic weapon on Capitol grounds. He has pleaded not guilty and is still awaiting trial from prison...

