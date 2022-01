After watching countless Zoom briefings, sitting through dozens of livestreamed press conferences, and even attending a handful of in-person demos, we're ready to declare these 14 products to be the most interesting things we saw at CES 2022. Of all the amazing and beautiful gadgets on display—both in Las Vegas and virtually—these are the products which exhibit the strongest sense of innovation and vision within their categories. They achieve this through groundbreaking industrial design, innovative engineering, and simply seeing the future and realizing it in a product you can touch, hold, ride, or wear.

