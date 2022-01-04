ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: New Variant, B.1.640.2, Detected in France – Study

By Foreign Desk Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new coronavirus variant has been discovered in southern France, spreading in a small outbreak, according to a new study. The variant, tentatively identified B.1.640.2 according to a recent study...

