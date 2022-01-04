ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hockey Fan Awarded $10,000 Scholarship After Spotting Man’s Cancerous Mole at NHL Game

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo NHL teams awarded a hockey fan a $10,000 scholarship as a thank-you for spotting a cancerous mole on a staffer during a game and possibly saving his...

foreigndesknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Trade Between The Blackhawks and Penguins.

The Chicago Blackhawks and interim general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Wednesday. Chicago has acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Forward Alex Nylander is headed to Pittsburgh in the trade. Nylander was acquired by former general manager Stan Bowman and was one of his many "project...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Mole#Hockey Fan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL
ABC6.com

Massachusetts Native Boldy’s First Career Goal Lifts Wild Over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored in his fourth straight game, Matt Boldy got a goal in his NHL debut and the Minnesota Wild snapped a five-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Nico Sturm also scored for Minnesota and Kaapo Kahkonen had 36 saves. Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, whose three-game winning streak was halted. Jeremy Swayman finished with 27 saves.
NHL
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
newbeauty.com

How This Keen-Eyed Sports Fan Saved a Life by Spotting a Cancerous Mole

If you haven’t already heard about this incredible news story making headlines, it’s OK, it’s worth repeating. Prospective medical student Nadia Popovici was attending a Seattle Kraken hockey game in October of last year when something caught her eye. It was a mole on the opposing team’s equipment manager neck, and she knew right away it did not look right. “The mole on the back of your neck is cancer,” she wrote in large, bright letter on her cellphone and worked to get the man’s attention.
HEALTH
mymodernmet.com

Hockey Fan Notices Cancerous Mole on Team Manager’s Neck and Saves His Life

During a game in October 2021, Brian “Red” Hamilton was going about his duties as assistant equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks when a persistent fan caught his attention. Little did he know then how that seemingly insignificant moment would completely change his life. Hamilton was on the ice near the bench when a woman—who was sitting on the side of the opposing team, the Seattle Kraken—began banging on the glass. Used to being harassed by disgruntled fans, he could have easily ignored her attempts. But when he turned to see what she wanted, he was confronted with a message written in large colorful font warning him of a possibly cancerous mole on the back of his neck.
HOCKEY
Golf Digest

Cale Makar ends man's life on the ice, proceeds to then dig his grave and bury him in postgame presser

As a New York Rangers fan, I am contractually obligated to argue that Adam Fox, despite being just 23 years old, is already the best defenseman in the NHL, as evidenced by his Norris Trophy-winning season a year ago. Unfortunately, fellow 23-year-old superstar defenseman Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche refuses to let Fox own sole possession of the best D-man in the league title.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy