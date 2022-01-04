Hockey Fan Awarded $10,000 Scholarship After Spotting Man’s Cancerous Mole at NHL Game

During a game in October 2021, Brian “Red” Hamilton was going about his duties as assistant equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks when a persistent fan caught his attention. Little did he know then how that seemingly insignificant moment would completely change his life. Hamilton was on the ice near the bench when a woman—who was sitting on the side of the opposing team, the Seattle Kraken—began banging on the glass. Used to being harassed by disgruntled fans, he could have easily ignored her attempts. But when he turned to see what she wanted, he was confronted with a message written in large colorful font warning him of a possibly cancerous mole on the back of his neck.

