House Speaker David Ralston says Georgia lawmakers might put gambling on the ballot this year. “There is an appetite this session that I haven’t seen before to do something,” Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge, said during a media briefing Thursday. “Maybe it’s time that we asked the question of Georgians whether they want to expand gaming, and if they say yes, then we sit down and decide what form it will take, whether it’s going to be sports betting, whether you do horses or destination resorts.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO