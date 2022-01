After more than two years, the bypass project in Four Points is in its final stages of construction and is a few months away from completion. “Crews are expected to finish installing the new waterline along the south side of RM 2222 between RM 620 and the new bypass. Once the waterline is installed, we will begin widening proposed RM 2222 to the south side, as well as begin working on installing a new waterline on the north side of RM 2222,” according to Brad Wheelis, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO