Sandvik Receives SEK 250M Order From Codelco For AutoMine Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. announced that its Intelligent Robotics Division has received an order of $216,000 from an Israeli strategic customer. Eyal Cohen, BOS’s CEO, stated: “This is a positive indication, which supports our new strategy that focuses our sales efforts on the Israeli market. This is an initial order from one of the biggest Israeli manufacturers in the defense sector. We believe that a successful delivery of the first order may lead to additional orders from this customer.

ENGINEERING ・ 14 DAYS AGO