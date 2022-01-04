Tuesday Morning Weather Update

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Happy Sunday! It is one of those days you want to huddle in the house and catch up on your TV shows. We are starting off with overcast skies, patchy fog, and drizzle. Clouds will continue to move in from the west as a cold front slides through North Texas. Cold air and strong northerly winds spill in behind the front causing temperatures to steadily fall through the day. Strong northerly winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will make it feel like the 30s at times this afternoon.
