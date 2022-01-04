ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Here's your...

WWLP 22News

Weather Alert: Freezing rain on the way for Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday for all of western Massachusetts for freezing rain. The 22News Storm Team has also issued a Weather Alert for Sunday. WHAT…Freezing rain is expected with potential for some sleet. Total ice accumulations of...
CHICOPEE, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wet And Windy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter Weather Advisories are expected to expire between 7-10 a.m. where some areas already saw a light glaze this morning. Temperatures start off in the upper 30s and 40s then drop through the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas will see just rain for the rest of the day with a few moderate downpours. Rain tapers off around dinner time and the ridges could see a quick switch over to snow. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a windy day and night with gusts around 25-30 mph, so it’s going to feel much colder than the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sunday Morning Weather Update

We are starting off with overcast skies, patchy fog, and drizzle. It is one of those days you want to huddle in the house and catch up on your TV shows.
CBS DFW

Sunday Morning Weather Update

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Happy Sunday! It is one of those days you want to huddle in the house and catch up on your TV shows. We are starting off with overcast skies, patchy fog, and drizzle. Clouds will continue to move in from the west as a cold front slides through North Texas. Cold air and strong northerly winds spill in behind the front causing temperatures to steadily fall through the day. Strong northerly winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will make it feel like the 30s at times this afternoon.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Weather
Environment

