Tuesday Morning Weather Update

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter Weather Advisories are expected to expire between 7-10 a.m. where some areas already saw a light glaze this morning. Temperatures start off in the upper 30s and 40s then drop through the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas will see just rain for the rest of the day with a few moderate downpours. Rain tapers off around dinner time and the ridges could see a quick switch over to snow. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a windy day and night with gusts around 25-30 mph, so it’s going to feel much colder than the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO