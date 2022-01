RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, back from COVID protocols, both scored 30 or more points as the Knicks held on to beat the Pacers at home. The New York Knicks (18-20) defeated the Indiana Pacers (14-24) by a final score of 104-94 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. It was a masterclass from the “Lucky Lefties” in RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, and the Knicks’ defense of last year shined through many times in this game to wrap up the season series against a rival Eastern Conference team that has given New York trouble this season and in recent memory.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO