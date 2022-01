Chicago-based Xeris’ private placement with an affiliate of Armistice Capital, LLC, will provide aggregate gross proceeds totaling approximately $30 million. The company will issue Armistice more than 10.2 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.93 per share, which represents the closing price on Dec. 31, 2021. Those shares will result in the approximately $30 million in proceeds for the developer of the XeriJect suspension-based formulation technology and the Gvoke (Ogluo in Europe) a ready-to-use pre-mixed, pre-measured glucagon injection.

