Activists Urge Tesla to Close New Xinjiang Showroom

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
BEIJING (AP) — American activists are appealing to Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities. The appeals add to pressure on foreign companies to take...

IN THIS ARTICLE
