(The Center Square) – The 2022 election for governor is likely to be an expensive and politically charged contest. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has already spent tens of millions of his own dollars on securing the job, is up for reelection. He denied having his eyes on the White House in 2024, which would be in the middle of a possible second term.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO