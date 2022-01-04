Brutalist Hong Kong by Anthony Lam

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the recent closure of two media outlets in the city does not indicate a decline in press freedom as the decisions were made by the outlets themselves. Her comments come almost a week after authorities arrested seven people associated with pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News, with the outlet then announcing that it would cease operations. Days later, another online site, Citizen News, also said it would stop operating. Lam says none of the media outlets was approached by law enforcement agencies. She says the government does not seek to crack down on press freedom.

CHINA ・ 5 DAYS AGO