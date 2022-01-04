ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Brutalist Hong Kong by Anthony Lam

weandthecolor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitectural illustrations of Anthony Lam’s Brutalist Hong Kong series. Anthony Lam is a Hong Kong-based graphic designer and illustrator. He created this second series of architectural illustrations as a discovery of several...

weandthecolor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

DiDi slips on reported Hong Kong 'listing by introduction'

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) -1.8% pre-market following a Reuters report that the company will use the "listing by introduction" method to list in Hong Kong, which would issue no new shares and raise no capital. The Hong Kong mechanism would allow owners of DiDi U.S. shares to transfer them gradually to...
WORLD
Time Out Global

2022 Drinks trends in Hong Kong

How Hong Kong’s drinking scene will look like in 2022. The past year may have changed the city’s nightlife and the way we consume our drinks, but one thing is certain; our vibrant bar scene is continuously evolving. Read on to learn what to watch out for in Hong Kong’s drinking scene in 2022.
DRINKS
AFP

Hong Kong ban on ivory sales comes into force

A ban on selling most ivory products in Hong Kong came into effect Friday, the culmination of a three-year process to eliminate the once rampant trade in the city. On the eve of the ban, small queues of shoppers were spotted outside some stores selling the product in the city's Sheung Wan district, according to local media reports.
ECONOMY
KEYT

Hong Kong’s Lam: Media closures unrelated to press freedom

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the recent closure of two media outlets in the city does not indicate a decline in press freedom as the decisions were made by the outlets themselves. Her comments come almost a week after authorities arrested seven people associated with pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News, with the outlet then announcing that it would cease operations. Days later, another online site, Citizen News, also said it would stop operating. Lam says none of the media outlets was approached by law enforcement agencies. She says the government does not seek to crack down on press freedom.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong
omahadailyrecord.com

How Democracy Was Dismantled in Hong Kong

University students clean the “Pillar of Shame” statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, June 4, 2019. For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for. (AP)
WORLD
The Independent

Hong Kong orders about 170 party-goers to quarantine

Hong Kong authorities ordered about 170 people, including several officials, to be quarantined at a government facility on Friday after they attended a birthday party where two guests later tested positive for the coronavirus.Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed disappointment on Thursday that government officials had attended the large party during the omicron outbreak, saying it did not set a good example for the public.Fears of a new virus cluster were sparked when the two guests tested positive. On Friday, health authorities said all guests at the Jan. 3 party would be classified as close contacts and be sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRadar

The best Hong Kong VPN 2022

With the arrival of the Hong Kong national security law introduced in June 2020, many may be in want of a VPN as latest legislation passed by China mimics the 'Great Firewall of China' in limiting freedom of speech online. While its yet to reach the extent of China's own censorship, we would suggest a Hong Kong VPN to ensure you can access websites and platforms that may very soon be on the way out.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Birthday party attended by top pro-Beijing officials in Hong Kong becomes potential Covid cluster

Over two dozen pro-China Hong Kong lawmakers and officials were among the 170 guests who flouted government rules by attending a large birthday party held in the city this week, causing a major political uproar.All the guests at the party have been ordered to isolate due to possible exposure to Covid-19.The party was held on Monday to celebrate the 53rd birthday of Witman Hung, a local delegate to the National People’s Congress.Health authorities have confirmed at least one Covid case and identified a second preliminary one linked to the party amid a spike in cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
Benzinga

Zhihu Seeks Hong Kong IPO: Report

Chinese question-and-answer website Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH), which went public in the U.S. in March 2021, is considering another initial public offering in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reports. Zhihu looks to submit documents for its share offerings in Hong Kong in January. Some of Zhihu’s significant shareholders, including a Tencent Holdings...
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tiananmen Square statue taken down in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - A sculpture at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) honoring the scores of pro-democracy demonstrators killed in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989 was taken down on December 22. The sculpture depicted bodies heaped in stark remembrance of pro-democracy protesters who lost their lives in Beijing. The removal...
CHINA
q957.com

SenseTime shares jump 23% in Hong Kong debut

(Reuters) -SenseTime Group shares jumped as much as 23% from their initial public offering (IPO) price as they debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday. The Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up raised $740 million in its IPO and priced its shares at HK$3.85 ($0.4937) each, at the bottom of the range flagged, valuing SenseTime at $16.4 billion.
STOCKS
The Millennial Source

5 izakayas in Hong Kong to check out

Izakayas are Japanese bars offering alcoholic drinks and snacks to pair. This quintessential Japanese experience isn’t quite a pub nor is it a tavern of any sort. It’s instead a designated place designed to stay and drink as opposed to a booze shop where you just take it home. In fact, the literal meaning from the characters “居酒屋” is “stay saké shop.”
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

A Giant 683-Pound Blue Sapphire Was Discovered in Sri Lanka. It Could Be Worth More Than $100 Million.

Sri Lanka’s City of Gems is certainly living up to its moniker. A few months after unwitting construction workers discovered the world’s largest star sapphire cluster in a backyard in Ratnapura, a Sri Lankan gem company has shown off one of the biggest natural corundums ever found in the country. The royally massive gemstone, dubbed the Queen of Asia, tips the scales at a staggering 683 pounds. It was discovered in a gem pit in the southern city of Ratnapura in September, but was unveiled by the owners last Sunday. Sri Lanka’s National Gem and Jewelry Authority carried out a series of...
INDIA
Shore News Network

Amazon Killed One Of Its Most Popular Features Because China’s Communist Party Demanded It

Amazon stopped offering customer ratings and reviews of books sold in China at the request of the Chinese Communist Party, according to a Reuters investigation. The Chinese government ordered Amazon to stop allowing customers to review books following less-than-perfect ratings of a collection of President Xi Jinping’s writings, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Amazon partnered with a state-owned firm called China International Book Trading Corp (CIBTC) and created a portal, which it called China Books, that promotes Chinese Communist Party material and forbids negative reviews.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy