Are we ready for the smart front door? Masonite thinks so

Control smart devices in your home with one single device: the Evvr Pad S home automation control pad. It replaces light switches and multiple control systems with one gadget that resembles a picture frame. In fact, this home automation control pad allows you to use touch and voice control without the need for dozens of apps on your phone. For example, adjust lights, manage your home’s heating and cooling system, control your home security system, and more. Use it at home, in the office, or in hotels for seamless connectivity at the single press of a button. In particular, it’s great for guests in a hotel, as you can control the temperature, lights, alarm clock, and window blinds from one device. Finally, when not in use, it doubles as a digital photo frame to blend into your home’s decor.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO