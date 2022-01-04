ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genprex Stock (GNPX): Why The Price Surged

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) increased by 167.18% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) – a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes – increased by 167.18%...

MarketWatch

UnitedHealth's stock selloff chopping about 120 points off the Dow's price

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 3.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components in declines. The $18.22 price decline in the health insurance company's stock was shaving about 120 points off the price of the Dow, which was dropping 144 points, or 0.4%. In comparison, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The selloff in UnitedHealth's stock comes after peer Humana Inc. slashed its estimate of 2022 Medicare Advantage membership growth, amid higher-than-expected terminations during the annual election period. Humana's stock plunged 19.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 0.34% to $171.63 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. Johnson & Johnson closed $8.29 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Ambarella Stock (AMBA): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) increased by 1.9% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) increased by 1.9% today. Investors are responding positively to Seeing Machines Limited (the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety) announcing a collaboration with Ambarella to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and occupant and driver monitoring system (OMS and DMS) solutions to the market.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Eargo Stock (EAR): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) increased by 59.65% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) increased by 59.65% today. Investors are responding positively to a Form 8-K filing from the company. In the filing, the company said that as previously...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock (PTEN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) increased by 7.43% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) increased by 7.43% today. Investors are responding positively to Patterson-UTI Energy reporting that for the month of December 2021, the company had an average of 110 drilling rigs operating in the United States. And for the 3 months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an average of 106 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Humana stock tumbles to pace S&P 500 losers after slashing Medicare Advantage membership growth view

Shares of Humana Inc. tumbled 13.0% toward a three-month low in afternoon trading Thursday, to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after the health insurance services company slashed its full-year membership estimate for its Medicare Advantage products. Humana's stock was headed for the biggest one-day selloff since it slid 13.9% on March 16, 2020. Humana disclosed earlier Thursday that it now expects 2022 net membership growth for its individual Medicare Advantage products of 150,000 to 200,000 members, down from a previous estimate of 325,000 to 375,000 due primarily to "higher than anticipated terminations" during the annual election period, combined with expectations of higher than originally expected terminations for the rest of 2022. The company expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of approximately $20.50, compared with the FactSet consensus of $20.53. Meanwhile, for the Humana Premier Rx Plan (PDP), the company now estimates a net membership decline of 125,000 members in 2022, compared with previous estimates of a loss of "a few hundred thousand members," citing better-than-expected sales of the Walmart Value plan and lower-than-anticipated terminations. Among other health insurers, shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 1.9% and Anthem Inc. slumped 1.6%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.39% higher to $216.06 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $281.43 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

GFL Environmental Stock (GFL): Quarterly Dividend Announced

The Board of Directors of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) announced that it has declared a cash dividend of US$0.011 for each outstanding subordinate voting share. These are the details. The Board of Directors of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) announced that it has declared a cash dividend of US$0.011...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drop came as investors moved away from the marijuana space after pouring into the sector through...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Estee Lauder Stock (EL): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) fell by 4.24% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) fell by 4.24% today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. BofA analyst Bryan Spillane had downgraded Estee Lauder...
STOCKS

