We all saw the email last week. K-Ville will play host to tenting once again, and the reassuring bit is supposed to be the increased testing and social distancing. Another set of headlines you likely saw last week was the national shortage in rapid tests. Duke has long been a contributor to this problem, stockpiling massive amounts of COVID tests to regularly test their student body and keep classes in person, but is about to become an even more offensive party—increasing the amount of tests withheld, not only during a testing shortage but also during a notable surge in infection rates.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO