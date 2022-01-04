ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

HIGHWAY CLOSURES DUE TO HEAVY SNOW

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral High Cascade highways are closed due to heavy snow, downed trees and slides. A...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

River sends water over Highway 101 on Oregon Coast

SEASIDE, Ore. - Highway 101 appears flooded south of Seaside based on images from an Oregon Department of Transportation camera. "Current webcam imagery shows a significant amount of water on US101 around 2 miles south of Seaside (where the Necanicum River comes close to the road)," the National Weather Service said Thursday morning. "Please do not drive over flooded roads, it is impossible to know how deep the water truly is or if the road has washed out!"
SEASIDE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
KXLY

The snow’s not over yet – Mark

We’ve been warning of this storm for the past few days and now we’re in the middle of it. The heaviest snow fell overnight and this morning, but the snow isn’t quite over yet. Here’s a look at our snow totals as of 8 o’clock this morning:...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Snow#Prospect
Daily Mail

Heavy snow leads to 75-vehicle pile-up on Kentucky highway as more than 100 million Americans coast-to-coast are under weather alerts from multiple winter storm systems moving across the country

Dramatic video captured cars and semi-trucks strewn across a highway in eastern Kentucky after a heavy snowstorm led to a 75-car pile-up on the icy and slick road. Images shared on Twitter showed cars T-boned and partially buried in the snow along Interstate 64 between Winchester and Mount Sterling. The...
ENVIRONMENT
WLWT 5

Winter strikes hard on some Kentucky roads

If winter overslept, it woke up in a bad mood. Winter had been mostly mild until snow hit Thursday. In Dry Ridge, traffic moved slow on I-75. About 120 Kentucky state road crews were out and clearing roads beginning around noon. Those crews will stay out long after dark. “We’re...
KENTUCKY STATE
Idaho8.com

Snow Rain Wind Again

Freezing rain and a wintry snowy mix to start Thursday with winds picking up to 30+ mph gusts into midday will keep this cycle of winter weather going for the 3rd day. More midday snows/cold rain expected. 2" accumulated overnight in Pocatello and a trace for Idaho Falls this morning, mixed with freezing mist/rain. Slick conditions and visibility remain an issue for traveling/commute times. Winds will push snow into the afternoon and more snow will move across the area. Rain/snow continue tonight and return Friday afternoon. Sunshine returns Saturday later.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
murfreesborovoice.com

Stay home today, everything is closed

Stay home if you don’t have to be out on the roads today. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 8 p.m. this evening (Jan. 6). Heavy snow is expected throughout the day with total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Snoqualmie Pass to be closed through Saturday

SNOQUALMIE — Snoqualmie Pass will be closed through Saturday because of falling trees and avalanche danger. The closure along I-90 begins at North Bend and continues through Ellensburg. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, conditions are too dangerous for crews to safely make an assessment. Thursday’s snowstorm...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
CBS Sacramento

Highway 89 Around Emerald Bay Reopens After Snow Removal

EMERALD BAY (CBS13) — The highway has reopened after a snowstorm caused a closure on a portion of Highway 89 around Emerald Bay, said Caltrans District 3. Crews worked tirelessly all morning to clear fallen trees, boulders, snow, and debris from the roadway. Now that they have cleared it, the route is now accessible and has been reopened. Highway 89 around Emerald Bay is back OPEN. Thanks to our crews for all their hard work throughout this record-breaking storm! @CountyElDorado @CHPSouthLake @PlacerCA https://t.co/RynoT2Dtje — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 6, 2022
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy