HIGHWAY CLOSURES DUE TO HEAVY SNOW

SEASIDE, Ore. - Highway 101 appears flooded south of Seaside based on images from an Oregon Department of Transportation camera. "Current webcam imagery shows a significant amount of water on US101 around 2 miles south of Seaside (where the Necanicum River comes close to the road)," the National Weather Service said Thursday morning. "Please do not drive over flooded roads, it is impossible to know how deep the water truly is or if the road has washed out!"

SEASIDE, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO