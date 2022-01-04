ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ideanomics Stock (IDEX): Why The Price Jumped Today

pulse2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) – a global company that accelerates the commercial adoption of electric vehicles – increased by over 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to...

pulse2.com

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
pulse2.com

Plus Therapeutics Stock (PSTV): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) increased by over 19% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) – a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers – increased by over 19% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Plus Therapeutics announcing that it has entered into an agreement with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize novel interventional therapeutics for cancer.
pulse2.com

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock (CNSP): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) fell by over 25% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) – a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system (CNS) – fell by over 25% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to CNS Pharmaceuticals announcing that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional and accredited investors to issue (in a private placement priced at the market under Nasdaq rules) 12,105,264 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,105,264 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.95 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant, for expected gross proceeds to CNS of approximately $11.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the company.
India
Nissan
pulse2.com

Ambarella Stock (AMBA): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) increased by 1.9% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) increased by 1.9% today. Investors are responding positively to Seeing Machines Limited (the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety) announcing a collaboration with Ambarella to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and occupant and driver monitoring system (OMS and DMS) solutions to the market.
pulse2.com

AngioDynamics Stock (ANGO): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) fell by 11.82% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) – a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology – fell by 11.82% today. Investors are responding negatively to AngioDynamics announcing the financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022, which ended November 30, 2021.
pulse2.com

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock (PTEN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) increased by 7.43% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) increased by 7.43% today. Investors are responding positively to Patterson-UTI Energy reporting that for the month of December 2021, the company had an average of 110 drilling rigs operating in the United States. And for the 3 months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an average of 106 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
pulse2.com

Oppfi Stock (OPFI): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Oppfi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) increased by 7.59% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Oppfi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) – a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit – increased by 7.59% today. Investors are responding positively to OppFi announcing that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program that permits the company to purchase up to an aggregate of $20 million of its Class A common stock. This authorization will expire in December 2023.
pulse2.com

Eargo Stock (EAR): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) increased by 59.65% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) increased by 59.65% today. Investors are responding positively to a Form 8-K filing from the company. In the filing, the company said that as previously...
pulse2.com

Intel Stock (INTC): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) increased by over 4% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing “the world’s fastest mobile processor,” bringing its performance hybrid architecture to mobile platforms for the first time with new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors that are up to 40% faster than the previous generation mobile processor. Intel introduced 28 new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors that deliver a feature-rich suite of capabilities to create laptops for people to compute whenever and wherever they need. This announcement was made at CES 2022.
pulse2.com

Estee Lauder Stock (EL): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) fell by 4.24% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) fell by 4.24% today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. BofA analyst Bryan Spillane had downgraded Estee Lauder...
pulse2.com

Annexon Stock (ANNX): Why The Price Substantially Dropped Today

The stock price of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) fell by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines that stop destructive immune activity in complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders – fell by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Annexon announcing interim data from its ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington’s disease (HD) who completed the 24-week treatment period. Annexon is developing ANX005, its lead monoclonal antibody candidate, for the treatment of a range of complement-mediated disorders, including HD.
pulse2.com

Pfizer Stock (PFE): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. BofA analyst Geoff Meacham...
pulse2.com

TuanChe Stock (TC): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of TuanChe Ltd (NASDAQ: TC) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TTuanChe Ltd (NASDAQ: TC) – a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China – increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing its strategic plan to establish a new electric vehicle (EV) business line including a design, R&D, and manufacturing team and expand its business into EV manufacturing.
