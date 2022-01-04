ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ Pushed to April Due to Omicron Surge

By Emily Zemler
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures has delayed the release of Jared Leto-starrer Morbius from January 28th until April 1st amid the current surge of the Omicron variant. The film is set to open exclusively in theaters. The Sony and Marvel film had already been delayed several times...

