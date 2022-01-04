Marvel’s Morbius starring Jared Leto pushed back to April

The star-packed female spy action pic The 355 missed the mark in its domestic office debut, opening to $4.8 million domestically from 3,145 theaters.
The movie’s poor showing comes as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious omicron variant further spooks older female moviegoers, the target demo for The 355. Simon Kinberg directed the film, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o.
Poor reviews certainly didn’t help (the current Rotten Tomatoes score is 27 percent). Audiences liked it more, giving the movie a B+ CinemaScore.
The 355 is from Universal and FilmNation and is...
