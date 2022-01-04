ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

State health leaders provide update on COVID-19 in Alabama

By Carly Laing
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qA1c4_0dcHTgVu00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — New calls to get vaccinated as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the state of Alabama. As of Monday, the entire state of Alabama is considered high risk for community spread of COVID-19, and with case counts reaching record highs, health officials are warning caution.

“So the numbers are in an area we’ve never seen before,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Alabama as the new year rolls in.

Several Alabama school districts release COVID guidelines heading into new semester

“We set a new record several times last week in terms of the number of new cases. We’ve had over 8,000 new cases reported to us in a single day a couple of times just in the past week,” Harris said.

Dr. Harris said these numbers don’t indicate all the positive tests.

“Right now one out every three people who go for a test, has that test come back positive. Bu, we don’t have any visibility on the antigen tests people are doing at home. Those are not reported to us, so probably there are many more people out there who are infected than we know about,” Harris said.

Meanwhile, the highly contagious omicron variant is spreading rapidly and now is impacting healthcare workers.

Ex-CDC chief: COVID-19 surge will make it ‘challenging’ for schools to stay open

“Right now one of our biggest problems healthcare facilities are facing is the number of healthcare workers who are sick themselves and getting infected with omicron, even vaccinated staff because this is just an infectious variant,” Dr. Harris said.

And with students heading back to school , Dr. Harris said getting vaccinated and boosted are the best ways to stop the spread.

“Our guidance for public health has not changed so we still support public masking in our k-12 schools. We still think it’s very important for people to be vaccinated. Virtually all school aged children are eligible to be vaccinated.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Alabama Education Association encouraging schools to follow CDC guidelines amid COVID-19 surge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of students across Alabama will soon be returning to the classroom from winter break, bringing concerns for teachers as the number of Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 continue to spike. As school districts finalize their back-to-school plans, the Alabama Education Association recommending schools promote universal masking to help keep students […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

Hospital workers sick with COVID contributing to staffing shortages in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hospitals throughout Alabama continue to face staffing shortages through the pandemic. This recent shortage has been caused by more and more hospital workers getting sick, particularly with COVID-19. “I’m worried now,” President of the Alabama Hospital Association Dr. Don Williamson said. “That’s right now where my main concern lies. You know, […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

With record-breaking COVID case numbers, experts urge masking indoors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to report record-breaking COVID cases, adding more than 12,000 in the past 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate still sits well above 40% as of Thursday, and medical experts say the numbers have never been this high. “We’re in the midst of about as […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Wiat#Omicron#State Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Bomb threats force evacuations, lockdowns at multiple HBCUs

Seven historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) reported bomb threats on Tuesday night just hours apart from each other, with schools responding to the threats by entering lockdown, ordering evacuations and having law enforcement sweep their campuses until there was an all-clear.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy