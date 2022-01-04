Welcome Home. Save up to 40%

April 1 is the expected opening date for the Dreams Karibana Cartagena Beach & Golf Resort, the first property in South America for the family-friendly resort brand. Dreams Karibana Cartagena will feature 268 rooms, all with a private terrace, balcony or swim-out. The resort will offer five bars and lounges, three à la carte dining choices, pool and beach service, unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24-hour room and concierge services, daily activities and entertainment, nightly events and more.
Comments / 0