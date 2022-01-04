ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuLeK_0dcHTQLA00
Virus Outbreak Germany Police officers arrest a demonstrator in the city centreof Bautzen, Germany, during protests against Corona measures and a possible compulsory vaccination in Germany, Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled ‘strolls’ in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers to intervene. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP) (Robert Michael)

BERLIN — (AP) — Police in Germany have reported sporadic violence at demonstrations against the country's pandemic restrictions, with one protester in the eastern town of Lichtenstein biting an officer and another attempting to steal a service weapon.

Tens of thousands of people in total took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled “strolls” in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Counter-protests were also held in towns such as Rostock and Trier, the dpa news agency reported.

Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers to intervene. People detained dozens of people, some of whom face criminal charges or fines for breaching COVID-19 rules.

Police in the eastern state of Saxony said the incident late Monday in Lichtenstein, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of Chemnitz, occurred when officers tried to pull about 60 rowdy people out of a march to check their identities. Several of the protesters attacked police and sprayed them with chemical irritants.

“One person attempted to seize an officer's service weapon and another police officer suffered a bite wound from a participant of the gathering,” Saxony police said in a statement.

In Bautzen, further east, some participants of a 600-strong march attempted to break through a police cordon. Officers responded with pepper spray and batons.

In Magdeburg, the capital of neighboring Saxony-Anhalt state, protesters hurled bottles and fireworks at police. No officers were injured, police said.

The protests took place before a meeting Tuesday of Germany's pandemic expert panel, which is expected to submit new recommendations to the government for how to respond to the outbreak. A meeting of state and federal leaders is scheduled for Friday.

The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Tuesday that 30,561 new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours, over 9,000 more than a week earlier. The officially recorded infection rate was 239.9 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.

The health minister has said the real rate is probably two or three times higher because of patchy testing and reporting over the holiday period.

At least 356 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Germany on Tuesday.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Capitol rioter claims she is being scapegoated like ‘the Jews in Germany’

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Ap#Dpa News Agency#The Robert Koch Institute
Daily Beast

Dozens ‘Liquidated’ in Kazakhstan Ahead of Russian Troops’ Arrival

Dozens of demonstrators have been reported dead in Kazakhstan as protests turned to bloodshed Thursday and Russia sent in paratroopers in a dangerous bid to crush the uprising. Gunfire erupted anew Thursday afternoon in the main square in the largest city, Almaty, according to local reports, with TASS news agency...
PROTESTS
MarketWatch

President’s home on fire as protests escalate in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (AP) — The presidential residence in Kazakhstan’s largest city was engulfed in flames on Wednesday and armed protesters stormed another government building, according to news reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices escalated sharply. In response to the protests, the government resigned and the...
PROTESTS
BBC

Sudan coup: Security forces accused of violence against protesters

Sudan's security forces have been accused of using excessive violence during protests against military rule in the capital Khartoum. A doctors' union allied to the protest movement said 178 demonstrators were injured on Saturday, and has accused security forces of using live bullets. Sudanese authorities, meanwhile, said some 58 police...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Protests
milwaukeesun.com

Sudanese Block Streets After Day of Protest Violence

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudanese pro-democracy demonstrators blocked streets on Friday in Khartoum, protesting the violence a day earlier that left five people dead and sparked condemnation from the U.S. and others. Protesters barricaded roads in the east Khartoum district of Burri as well as in nearby Khartoum North using rocks,...
PROTESTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kazakhstan says 5,800 detained in week of protests

MOSCOW — (AP) — The office of Kazakhstan’s president said Sunday that about 5,800 people were detained by police during protests that developed into violence last week and prompted a Russia-led military alliance to send troops to the country. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said Sunday that order...
PROTESTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Thousands rally in Prague against vaccination mandate

Thousands of people marched through the Czech Republic's capital on Sunday to protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain groups and professions. The protesters gathered at Wenceslas Square in central Prague to question the effectiveness of the current vaccines and reject the vaccination of children before marching through the capital, chanting “Freedom, freedom.”
PROTESTS
The Independent

Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests

The former head of Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terror agency has been arrested on charges of attempted government overthrow in the wake of violent protests that the president has blamed on foreign-backed terrorists.The arrest of Karim Masimov was announced Saturday by the National Security Committee, which Kasimov headed until he was removed this week by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Authorities say security forces killed 26 demonstrators in this week’s unrest and that 18 law-enforcement officers died. More than 4,400 people have been arrested, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.The protests in the Central Asian nation were the most widespread since Kazakhstan’s...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kazakhstan protests: Russia sends in troops to stop deadly uprising as Almaty hit by street gun battles

Twelve police officers and dozens of protesters have been killed in violent protests in Kazakhstan as Russian troops were sent to the country in a bid to stop the fighting.Explosions and gunfire were heard in Almaty, the country's largest city, on Thursday in another day of unrest. Government buildings were stormed and set ablaze as protests against soaring energy prices escalated.One of the deceased officers was found beheaded in a deteriorating situation which poses a growing challenge to authoritarian rule in the Central Asian nation.After breaking into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office in the country’s largest...
PROTESTS
AFP

More than 160 reported dead in Kazakhstan unrest

More than 160 people were reported Sunday to have died in several days of unrest in Kazakhstan and almost 6,000 have been arrested after riots in Central Asia's largest country. A government-run information portal on Sunday said that 164 people had been killed in the riots, including 103 in the largest city Almaty, which saw some of the fiercest clashes between protesters and security forces. 
PROTESTS
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
69K+
Followers
80K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy